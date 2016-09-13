BREAKING: Children evacuated off burning bus

A road remains closed after a double-decker bus caught fire and children had to be evacuated off the burning vehicle.

Police have closed Wold Newton Road between Burton Fleming and Wold Newton, after the blaze took hold at around 4.10pm today (Tuesday).

A number of school children were evacuated off the bus

A spokesman for Humberside Fire and Rescue said crews from Bridlington Fire Station attended, before the fire was put out at around 4.50pm.

At around 4.30pm the fire and rescue service tweeted: "Bus at Burton Fleming is well alight. All school children evacuated. Road is closed"

A number of schoolchildren who were travelling on the bus escaped unharmed, Humberside Fire and Rescue Confirmed.

They later tweeted: "Bus fire at Burton Fleming is extinguished, crews damping down. Road will be blocked for some time."