Business celebrates 60th anniversary

A business that is helping to change the landscape of building manufacturing is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Despite the economic downturn, Brandesburton-based Premier Modular has continued to thrive in the otherwise uncertain terrain of the construction business.

Managing director Eugenio Desa said the firm, which employs 200 workers at Brandesburton, are celebrating their anniversary and continued success with a host of special events.

Mr Desa said: “We had a really tough time during the recession years.

“But during the last three years we have made a profit - the future at this stage is looking good, as long as we don’t have a fallout from Brexit.

“First of all we are having two client golf days - one in the north and one in the south. We have a supplier and subcontractors lunch and we will be treating our staff to a barbecue.#

“We work a lot in this area in terms of building. We have in excess of 7,000 square metres of building we produce each month. There’s a lot of activity going through our factories.”

Award-winning Premier Modular specialises in constructing buildings in sections at its factories, which are then joined together at the desired site

Modular construction is becoming a more popular alternative to traditional techniques, because buildings can be built faster and more easily.

Mr Desa added: “There’s a lot of companies in this industry that have come and gone - but we have been around for 60 years. We are part of a worldwide group. We are always looking at new acquisitions. We have a strong fleet of buildings and work with all the main contractors. We employ a lot of people in this area.”

And colleague Sherli Terry-Smith said apprentices have a bright future, as the firm maintains its standing as a leading employer in the area.

She said: “I think that one of the measures of us as a company and as an employer, is that within our permanent workforce we have a low turnover of people joining us - they tend to stay with us.

“We have a lot of people join us as apprentices and they have a career with us. So we must be doing something right, and I think we certainly offer our employees great benefits of being part of an international group.”