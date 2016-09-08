A charity that supports children with special needs and disabilities is holding a special drop-in event next week.

East Riding Voices in Partnership (ERVIP), based at Bridlington Business Centre on Bessingby Industrial Estate, is inviting parents, carers and professionals to come and meet the team on Tuesday (September 13).

A charity spokesman said: " The forum consults with parents and carers across the East Riding of Yorkshire about what works well and any issues, and encourages parents and carers to participate in decision making at all levels and to have their say on parenting/carer issues.

"ERVIP can offer support and advice on subjects such as the recently introduced reforms concerning ‘Education Health Plans’, and can flag up issues, for example, long journeys to school for children who live in isolated areas of the East Riding."

Membership of the forum stands at around 350 across the whole of the East Riding, encompassing Bridlington, Driffield, Holderness, Beverley, Haltemprice, Goole and Wolds and Dale.

The group is looking to increase membership especially in the harder to reach areas and aim to do this by holding regular drop in sessions and training at different venues across the area.

The drop-in event on Tuesday takes place from 10am until 2pm and refreshments will be available.

For more information, advice and support visit East Riding Voices in Partnership's website.