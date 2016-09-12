The first group of students started life today at Scarborough University Technical College.

Scarborough University Technical College is funded by the Department for Education so is open to all students aged 14-18.

Leah Petrie and Libby Booth meet up at the UTC

It is part of a £47 million development combining Coventry University and a sports village at Weaponness.

The University of Hull is the lead education partner. The UTC is also supported by international businesses such as McCain, Unison Ltd, Scarborough Borough Council, Castle, Dale Power Solutions, Deep Sea Electronics, Firmac, GCHQ, Plaxton (ADL), Schneider Electric Ltd, Severfield, SWC Trade Frames and York Potash.

Peter Wilkinson, chairman of the board of governors for the UTC, said: "Scarborough University Technical College offers young people a 'dream ticket career-based education in 21st Century engineering

"On graduation at 18/19 years of age they will have the opportunity to become an engineering apprentice or continue to university.

Tim Englefield chats to Leon Boon. pic Richard Ponter 164002c

"Almost 100 per cent of all UTC students are employed in industry,with 42 per cent of students graduating from university.

"The Scarboro UTC team and staff have excelled in their desire to open a Scarboro based UTC which is a paradigm shift in career-based education both locally and regionally.

"In time it will attract investment to the town and provide the young talent we need to cope with that investment in business

"I'm so proud to be part of a great and rewarding team. "