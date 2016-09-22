All hail to real ale festival

The organisers of the fifth Beverley Real Ale Festival are promising a raising of the bar to celebrate the landmark event.

Over the past five years from the first festival, held at St Mary’s Church, the appetite for quality real ale and cider has become extremely popular and demand for new and exciting ales increases year on year.

The festival is now considered to be one of the must visit real ale and cider festivals in Yorkshire and strengthens Beverley’s position as the East Riding’s premier festival destination.

The Beverley Memorial Hall is yet again providing the venue for the popular festival.

James Harper, festival organiser, said: “It’s been a real privilege to be part of The Beverley Real ale and Cider Festival over the last five years, every year we are amazed by how many people come out to support the festival and how many people travel from around the country to come and visit.

“Beverley seems to have got it just right with its mixture of different festivals and we are so proud that the Beverley Real ale and Cider Festival is part of this exiting offering for the region.”

The Beverley Real Ale Festival Takes place on Friday 30 September, 2pm to 6pm, for the Meet the Brewer Afternoon Session. The evening session starts at 6.30pm and features live music.

Tickets, £5, from Beverley Tourist Information or by visiting the www.beverley.realalefestivals.co.uk website.

On Saturday 1 October the fun starts at noon with live music and costs £3 on the door all day until 11pm.