Beckside’s popular coffee shop develops into a real family affair

I was born in Shoreham by Sea, West Sussex and lived in the South until I was 10 years old, mainly living in Maidstone, Kent, but spent two years living in Africa due to my father’s job (he worked for what was then Blue Circle Cement).

We returned from Africa as my sister was too old to be educated there. We then came to live in the North as my father came to run the cement works in Melton which is now known as Melton Whiting Works.

I finished my education at Wolfreton School and then went on to college to study Hotel Reception and Front Office Practice, this then led to me working at The Grange Park Hotel.

I had my daughter Emily at the age of 21 years and once she became of school age I then retrained at Bishop Burton College studying Interior Design and Art History.

Following this I worked for Wesley-Barrell as an interior design consultant and stayed with them for five years. I then went on to work for Xen Jewellery Design as a store manager and remained there for 12 years. I moved to Beverley when Emily was four years old and have remained here ever since.

What three words would you use to describe yourself?

Fun, crazy and bubbly!

What makes Beverley so special?

The history and the people!

The folk are friendly, we have beautiful historic buildings, great shops and plenty of places to eat and drink!

What is the history behind setting up Travellers Rest?

After 12 years of managing another business I decided I needed a change of career but didn’t know quite what to do! I was having coffee and lunch with some friends in a coffee shop on Beverley Road, The Dancing Goat, and after much discussion and contemplating my passion for food and coffee I thought: “I wouldn’t mind a coffee shop.”

I had always baked and entertained and had always wanted to get into events so thought perhaps I could tie everything in together.

A few days on, one of the friends I had been having coffee with that day had said that the shop on Beckside, that used to be “Old Flames” was on the market.

I arranged a viewing and once I’d seen it (even in its derelict state) I knew it was perfect and it just felt right! Here was an opportunity to create the perfect space, in a historical building for the local community and visitors alike to be able to come and relax, a great meeting place with the addition of it being a lovely venue for private events.

I wanted to the food to be rustic, home cooked and always freshly made and this is something I feel we have achieved and we shall continue to hold onto this concept.

It was a bonus being able to have the addition of the deli so that if people like what they have eaten in the coffee shop they can take some tasty treats or some of our artisan cheeses home.

It didn’t start out as a family business it just grew that way...I had always expected Emily to work there but Jack is a builder by trade and was working on the Flemingate development when we were first setting up the shop!

Not long after the deli opened Jack hurt his back and couldn’t work on site so he came into the shop to help out...found a passion for making great coffee and never left! LOL!

Emily was with me from the start, she’s a great cook and has also had a passion for it...then her boyfriend, Chris joined us...he’d taken an interest in coming along and had previously worked in catering so it kind of made sense to bring him in.

He’s a natural especially when it comes to carrying a tray fully loaded with Americanos and he carries it with one hand! Now that’s skill...I just end up spilling it!

What are your plans for the business?

It’s my job to continue to drive the business forward. We are doing a lot of private events, weddings etc. which we wish to continue with.

It has always been an intention to continue with live music nights and themed food and drink events; we’re just struggling to fit them in at the moment due to the private events but I am always working on it and we should have something coming up before Christmas...fingers crossed!

If you could invite two famous people to visit, who would they be?

I love this question but boy did it take some thinking about...I have to decide on...The Queen and Peter Kay! Wouldn’t you like to get them in a room together?

How funny would that be! I like a good laugh! I love the Royal family and so does my mum so having them at the Travellers Rest would be an honour... I could make her a lovely Afternoon Tea, I’d have to get the fine china out... I could borrow that from my mum! My mum is very house proud and I always joke when she has visitors “Anyone would think the Queen was coming” so it’d be great if she actually was... think my mum would go into overdrive! As for Peter Kay well how much would he love one of our Travellers Scotch Eggs? I wonder which flavour he’d choose?

What do you like to do in your leisure time?

Unfortunately I haven’t had much leisure time but when I do manage to take some time out I like to spend it with friends and family.

If I’m at home with time to spare I like to spend it in my garden (in the summer) or in front of my wood burner with a good film (in the winter)

What is your earliest childhood memory?

My mum filling up the washing up bowl for me to play in, outside on a summer’s day! Clearly we didn’t have a paddling pool!

Where do you like to shop in Beverley?

If I’m treating myself (which isn’t very often) I love to shop at Mimi!

However being on Beckside I do find Flemingate extremely handy [especially Wilko’s!] and I love Bay Tree Interiors for gifts!

What has been your most embarrassing moment?

Ha ha ha... I’m not sure if you can print this!! I used to work at Britannia House in my late teens. After visiting the toilet I’d left my skirt tucked in my knickers. No one told me for ages and those office floors were vast!

And let’s not mention the knickers! I still cringe now! But I may have to think of another one... I’m sure there have been many!

Where is your favourite place in Yorkshire?

I love the coast... having been brought up by the sea (living in Sussex). There are some great coastlines in Yorkshire and a visit always blows the cobwebs away!

Have you a message for the people of Beverley?

Yes! Come to the Travellers Rest, relax and unwind in the lovely surroundings we have to offer, enjoy some good company, home cooked food, great coffee or perhaps treat yourself to an ale or some wine!

