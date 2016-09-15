Brush with town history

The Driffield firm of E E Dobson has called in auctioneers Dee Atkinson and Harrison to auction their old company vehicle – a hand-drawn Whitechapel sprung cart!

Auctioneer Andrew Spicer said was delighted to see this special piece of Driffield history come into the fore.

The cart was purchased by current owner Reg Dobson’s grandfather when he opened the business in 1907 and he believes it was probably second hand at the time.

It was last used in the early 1960s when the firm started to used motorised transport and would have been loaded up with ladders and paint and pushed all over the area.

It is a very well built piece of equipment that has a cast iron axle and cart springs with metal rims to the wooden wheels, it can easily be pushed and is very well balanced.

Mr Spicer said: “When you look at the bed you can see the thick layers of paint that have accumulated over 60 years of use.

“The auction is taking place this Saturday (17 September) and the cart has an estimate of £150/200.

“This is an ideal statement piece with wonderful local history.”

The saleroom on Exchange Street has a number of auctions coming up after the sale on 17 September.

There will be the very popular Militaria, Classic Toy and Sporting auction on Friday 30 September while another 19th Century and Later sale will take place on Saturday 15 October.

Also don’t forget the Antique and Fine Art sale on Friday 11 November.