Church column with Father David White

Well, we have now entered September, and many people are saying how fast the year is going, soon it will be Christmas.

No doubt many will be already preparing for the great celebration, especially if there are things to be sent abroad. But one of the things we often leave to the last minute is the writing of Christmas cards.

Cards are an important part of the Christmas season, but how often do we only send cards to those from whom we expect to receive a card and how we panic when a card arrives from someone we have forgotten.

It is very much a case that we only exchange cards with those who will be exchanging one with us, you give so I will give.

The idea of giving only if we receive, can be carried over into our daily relationship with other people.

I only help those who help me, you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours. It is a sad state of affairs by which we limit our care for one another.

Again we sometimes bring the concept of exchanging Christmas cards to our relationship with God.

I must do some service to him, before he will do anything for me, or we say to God, ‘look I’ve been going to church, saying my prayers and being a morally good person, therefore you should be doing what I ask of you.’ But we know that if we truly love someone then we do things for them, without expecting any return.

We do not give so that we can just receive.

In the sixteenth century St Ignatius Loyola wrote a prayer which contains the line “to give and not to count the cost”.

It is so automatic to count the cost, but sacrificial giving is what is asked of us in many aspects of life.

To return to the theme of Christmas, God gave his only Son, Jesus, and we can never repay God for that gift.

Jesus was born into the world, in order to die for the world.

He gave his life as a payment for our sins, so that we can be forgiven, so that when the time comes and we pass from this life, we may have the opportunity of eternal life.

Jesus came to show the way to life.

While still in this earthly existence, He gave totally of himself in his care and concern for others. Jesus told us to take up our cross and follow him.

We are told to follow him, not just be an admirer of him.

There is a challenge for each one of us.

So as we prepare for Christmas which will be here sooner than we expect, let us ask ourselves what will we be doing for others, for those who cannot repay us in anyway, instead of living by a tit-for-tat mentality.