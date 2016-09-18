CLA hails flood payments to farmers

The CLA in the North has welcomed news that over £1million has been paid out by the Government to flood-hit farmers but said improvements to the Farming Recovery Fund need to be made.

CLA North Rural Adviser Libby Bateman said: “The Farming Recovery Fund has provided vital support to farmers in our region affected by last winter’s severe storms and extreme flooding.

“It has helped them repair damage, get their businesses back up and running and increase their resilience for the future. We will keep working closely with applicants and with the RPA to ensure payments still to be made are paid as smoothly and swiftly as possible.”