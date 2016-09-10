CLA support for 25-year bovine TB strategy

The CLA has responded to Farming Minister George Eustice’s new announcement on measures to help tackle bovine TB.

CLA President Ross Murray said: “We support the Government’s 25-year strategy for eradicating bovine TB. The badger cull is one important part of a comprehensive strategy which also includes pre and post movement testing of cattle, the removal and slaughter of infected animals and vaccination.

“Bovine TB is a devastating disease that is causing misery for dairy and livestock farmers. It is vital that all those involved in the cull have the support of local people and law enforcement as they carry out this important task.”