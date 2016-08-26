Down Memory Lane - Picture of the Week

This photograph, taken from the Driffield Times and Post archives, shows New Wave Pop Singers and Theatre Groups Sue Waldron with 2nd Driffield Blue Beavers in 2008.

This photograph, taken from the Driffield Times and Post archives, shows New Wave Pop Singers and Theatre Group’s Sue Waldron with 2nd Driffield Blue Beavers in 2008. Do you know anyone in the photograph or why the beavers appeared in the newspaper?

