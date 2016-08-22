New equity partner joins land consultancy George F White

Land, property and business consultancy George F White has appointed a new equity partner in a huge recruitment move for the firm.

Mike Young (FRICS FIQ) joins the firm with over 21 years’ experience as a chartered surveyor.

During his illustrious career, Mike has developed a specialist range of expertise through the management and development of private and public owned minerals & waste property estates.

This includes associated office, industrial, residential and agricultural property with regard to sustainable business plan objectives and maximising value.

Mike’s specialist expertise includes contract negotiation, planning & environmental assessment, strategic site appraisal & evaluation, estate management and compulsory purchase & compensation.

Robyn Peat, managing partner at George F White said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mike as a Partner in the business. It’s a great coup to recruit a man of Mike’s niche talent, leadership qualities and industry expertise.

“His experience, especially in the land and mineral resources field, will strengthen our delivery in this growing service area and enable us to expand our client base in this sector nationally.”

Mike said: “My new position is a dual role as Equity Partner and Head of Commercial Property. From a leadership perspective as a Partner, a key focus will be developing the regional strategy.

As Head of Northumberland and Borders, I will be working closely with all business teams, to understand their view points and then ensure my leadership style compliments this. I believe George F White should be the first choice of property consultancy for both employees and clients alike. As Head of Commercial Property, I will be focused on business related property including minerals, waste and recycling, industrial and manufacturing, office, retail and distribution and logistics.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with our existing commercial property clients while developing new clients in this key area of growth. It’s a great time to join the company.”