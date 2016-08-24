NFU starts consultation over Brexit vote

NFU regional director for the North East Adam Bedford.

Have your say

The NFU’s largest ever consultation with farmers across Yorkshire and the North East will get underway today following the nation’s decision to leave the European Union.

Describing the challenge as a ‘once in a lifetime’ debate, NFU regional director for the North East Adam Bedford, said it was vital to reach farmers wherever they are and whatever they produce.

The meetings are held on: Thursday 25 August - At Burstwick Country Golf Club, Ellifoot Lane, Burstwick at 8am and Askham Bryan College, Askham Bryan, York, at 7pm.

Friday 26 August - At Bishop Burton College at 8am and The Forest and Vale, Malton Road, Pickering at 1pm.

