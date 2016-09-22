Slimy canal trip after rescuing my dirty dog

I took the dogs for a good walk on Monday down by Pocklington Canal. The far end is seldom crowded with other dog walkers and so I managed to get all five dogs off the road, onto the canal path, and then let all but Brock my Staffie off the lead.

Boo, my Labrador, loves the water and immediately was swimming in the canal.

The water there is covered with green algae and did not smell too fresh but she didn’t seem to mind.

We walked for some way and as there were no other walkers or dogs around I let Brock off the lead and she had a great time running to and fro.

As we approached the more used part of the path, near the village of Melbourne, I put her back on the lead and had an interesting chat with a charming canal worker who himself had three dogs.

Then we headed back and once again I let Brock off the lead.

About half a mile from the car she decided to follow Boo into the water, for a swim.

They had a great dip and Boo got out. Brock’s legs however were not long enough and she couldn’t climb out. I went to pull her out of the water, put my foot carefully on what I thought was a solid bit and then slid gracefully up to my waist into the green slimy water.

I got Brock out, got myself out and then managed to bathe her and Boo in the dyke nearby where the water was distinctly cleaner.

I was just so grateful that I met no-one on my way home!

The next evening, I had been invited to talk to the Salvation Army church at Driffield.

This is a very well kept and modern premises on a housing estate and I was made most welcome.

We even sang one of my favourite hymns before I got started. They were a super audience and I enjoyed their company, and drove home feeling very happy with life.

The next day I was expected at a luncheon club at the superb retirement village at Ben Rhydding near Ilkley.

I have been there before and stopped off in Otley on my way to investigate the shops.

When I got to my destination I eventually found somewhere to park and had a delicious lunch in the company of about a dozen ladies who then politely listened to my talk.

After I had finished, I thanked them and headed into Ilkley, a town I know quite well and like very much. I did some shopping there too. Then I started the journey home.

The most obvious route takes one past Harewood House, but not far from there was a massive stationary queue of traffic, so I headed off in another direction, and picked up the A1 further north, thus avoiding the traffic jam. That was what I thought anyway.

Once on the A64 however there was another traffic jam that stretched several miles, all due to an accident.

By the time I got home I was quite tired.

All week I have been making jams and jellies from fruits I have either grown or those I have been given.

I was given some plums by a neighbour and turned them into plum and passion fruit jelly, with the passion fruit that I have in plenty in my garden.

Then I made some apple jelly from apples from another neighbour. I have been able to give vegetables to them in return.

On Thursday evening I went to the rehearsal for HMS Pinafore, which is already sounding pretty good.

We have some excellent soloists. It is such fun and a group of us gathered in the pub afterwards for an invigorating chat.

On Saturday it was the last fixture of the season for our cricket league and we headed off to Goole to play their team there.

I already knew their young scorer, and although it rained all the way there the moment we arrived at the ground the rain stopped and the game was on.

After the first innings there was a superb tea, and I was most impressed. I couldn’t resist having seconds when they were offered.

Once the match was over we stopped for a drink and then headed home.

Our cricket club pavilion is being rebuilt now the season is over and this is badly needed. We have been given a much-needed grant.