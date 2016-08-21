The church column with Rev Andrew Ison

Down through the ages many a person has put pen or quill to paper or parchment to write about friends and friendship.

A recurring theme in all that is written is that true friends are those who can be relied on at difficult times.

Marlene Dietrich said: “It’s the friends you can count on at 4am that matter.”

True friendship is characterised by selflessness – a willingness to put one’s friends first.

Aristotle said that: “My best friend is the man who, in wishing me well, wishes it for my sake.”

I never knew the man (possibly because he died in 1737) but one Eustace Budgell gave us a succinct definition of friendship: “Friendship is a strong and habitual inclination in two persons to promote the good and happiness of one another.”

And another author offered some sound advice about how to make friends, he said: “You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.” Sound advice!

Walk into any gift shop and you will find friendship bracelets and mugs and no doubt dozens of fridge magnets about friendship.

Many of them, though a bit trite and sentimental, make a lot of sense: Friends: much cheaper than a psychiatrist; Friends are for life, and life is for friends; Best friends are the people who make you laugh a bit louder, smile a bit brighter and live a bit better. Some may seem a bit dubious on the selflessness stakes such as: There is nothing better than a good friend – except a good friend with chocolate. Either way, there is clearly a market for them.

The number and variety of friendship mementoes expresses just how central friendship is to our lives, and how important good friends are to our sense of who we are.

Friendship provides an opportunity to: share and develop interests, have fun and talk and work through problems.

Our good friends know our faults and still love us; they remember important things about us: our likes, dislikes, birthdays, anniversaries etc. and they are particular and specific in their knowledge about us, they want to spend time with us, they want to go that extra mile to help us out and they care about us and are concerned we do the right thing.

We form friendships in all sorts of settings – work places, school playgrounds, clubs etc. but the best friend you could ever have is Jesus, the Son of God who laid down his life for his friends, you and me.

Jesus is the best friend you can ever have because he wants the best for us, he loves us, he can set us free from anything that has a hold over us and he offers us eternal life.

These messages you may not find on a fridge magnet in a gift shop but they are more valuable than anything.