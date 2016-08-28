The Church Column with Rev Jacki Tonkin

How good are you at handling changes in your life? I was challenged by this question a few days ago when speaking with someone whose life changed in an instant as a result of an incident over which they had no control.

The action of someone else has now drastically changed a number of lives.

We are all familiar with the media coverage of business decisions that mean job losses for many often after decades of faithful service, or perhaps we have seen the Olympian who has trained and committed years of effort only to see their dreams and aspirations shattered by a stumble or by the action of another.

Perhaps the change in your life came at 8am on a Thursday morning when exam results meant a change, a dream realised or perhaps shattered... whatever the outcome it means your life will alter,

Whatever the incidents the consequence for all is life changing. So back to the question how do we handle that change?

Do we embrace it and seek to make the best of it, for in time even the worst can bring about circumstances that allow us to know and feel the love and support of others and we gradually recover with a sense of the love that surrounds us.

Or do we go to ground and lick our wounds, feeling let down and hurt, deserted by those whom we had expected to come to our aid.

For this indeed is a common reaction and yet even out of a time like this we have all seen people slowly emerge, slowly begin to trust and even to hope again.

If the change is one we welcome it too will impact on us and others for going away to study, whilst celebrated and eagerly anticipated, will result in challenges and separation.

We all need support through times of change, we all need patience to because people react at different speeds...time as a huge element here and we need to give others the time to respond to the change that has occurred.

Perhaps it is a result of our 24 hour instant society that we expect people to move on, to get on with life and we lose sight of a long held biblical truth that St Peter expressed when he said... ‘But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day’.

For the Christian the impact of change is no different, the difference is the faith that allows us to recognise that we are not alone in any circumstances for we have the presence of God whatever befalls.

We take the time to react and we move at our individual pace hopefully giving others the dignity of allowing them their space and pace too, for if God is patient with us surely it’s the least we can do for others.

It’s been a privilege to write this column. Peace and blessings for the future.