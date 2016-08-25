Waterview Lodge sports success

A Driffield day centre put in a superb performance at the recent Legacy Games tournament, finishing third in the three-day event.

The Waterview Lodge team claimed a podium position after competing in various disciplines at three different venues.

A Rio carnival atmosphere surrounded the opening ceremony of the three-day sports event, which took place to showcase the sporting abilities of adults with disabilities.

The competitors, who attend day centres across the East Riding, competed in a range of track and field events, including frisbee golf, athletics, and wheelchair racing, as part of the Legacy Games 2016.

Councillor Richard Harrap, portfolio holder for adult and carer services, said: “The Legacy Games are without doubt a highlight in the events calendar for day services in the East Riding, and what better time to hold this year’s event than during the Rio Olympics.

“The event is a great opportunity for people with learning disabilities to get together and enjoy a really fun and healthy day.

“There is a real competitive spirit to the games with everyone, including competitors and staff, getting really involved which is great to see.”

Teams competing on the day represented day services from Haltemprice, Holderness, Beverley, Goole, Pocklington, Driffield and Bridlington.

Sports at the Longcroft School event included frisbee throwing, tennis ball throwing, boccia, new age bowls, skittles, new age kurling and football. The second day of the tournament saw teams attend Foresters Arms, in Beverley, for darts, dominoes and pool competitions, while a Wii bowling competition was held at Millers Day Centre, Beverley, ahead of the games.

Councillor Caroline Fox, East Riding of Yorkshire Council vice-chairman, presented the medals and trophies to the competitors.

Now into its fifth year the Legacy Games were launched in 2012 to tie in with the London Olympic Games and is annually organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in partnership with Longcroft School.

Community sports coach Adam Swann, of the Sport, Play and Arts Service, added: “It is always fantastic to see so many people getting together to enjoy sport on this scale in such a fun, friendly and social setting. Everyone taking part really gave it their all and did a fantastic job.”