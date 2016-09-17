Wildlife already colonising pond

Tophill Low Nature Reserve column with Richard Hampshire

As part of the work we have excavated a new pond to provide material for a disability access ramp, and also be a sustainable drainage container for run off from the building in heavy rain.

It has started filling already, and it is perhaps one of the most interesting phases; looking at the development of a pond from nothing.

The first colonists are generally the flying ones.

Initially with no plants and no life the first insects are those that act like spiders – the backswimmers and pond skaters.

These predators use the pond as their web; and much like a spider, these insects await the vibrations in the surface tension of the water to announce an unfortunate fly is struggling in the water.

Mosquitoes always find an opportunity as the unoccupied water means their young can mature without being eaten, but straight away predators follow in the form of great diving beetles, who are also laying the eggs of their voracious larvae to quickly munch their way through the mozzies.

The next wave is already appearing; the dragonflies are laying their eggs which will take 1-3 years to mature and will be king of the pond for a while until the fish inevitably arrive; sticklebacks followed by rudd and perch.

