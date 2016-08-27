Obituary: Margaret Jessie Jones

A funeral service was held at the East Riding Crematorium on Friday, 19 August 2016 for Mrs Margaret Jessie Jones (formerly of Langtoft) who died peacefully on Wednesday, 3rd August, 2016.

She was aged 82 years.

The service was conducted by the Rev John Hughes & the organist was Mr Steven Westaway.

Margaret was born in Driffield, the second child born to Frank & Jessie Gray, and sister to Lucie and Richard. She grew up in the Langtoft area.

Margaret was born with a displaced hip which meant a very lengthy stay in Kirbymoorside Hospital as a baby which meant she walked with a limp throughout her life, but that never stopped her doing the things she wanted to do.

She attended school in Langtoft and then the Bridlington High School for Girls. During this time she was a regular attender at St Mary’ Methodist Church in Langtoft, she played the organ there on occasions her mother wasn’t doing so. She was also active in the Wesley Guild that met there. Chapel was very important to her and sustained her throughout her life. It was through her Methodist connections that she came to work as a house parent and teacher with the Methodist Charity National Children’s Home – now renamed Action for Children.

Margaret lived in at Edgeworth Home near Bolton and educated, cared for and influenced the life of hundreds of children.

Margaret loved being outdoors, especially the countryside surrounding her Langtoft home. This moulded her into a keen hiker and Youth Hostel user as she explored further and further afield.

It was at a family wedding in Scarborough that she met her cousin Brian Jones. They married at the Methodist Chapel in Langtoft in 1964. After their marriage they set up home in a cottage at Wold Farm, about 3 miles outside Langtoft, where Brian worked in the farming industry. Here Margaret carried her interest in the outdoors by focussing on the mini market garden they tended together.

Sadly Brian died in 2005, and Margaret’s worsening health , eventually meant a move to live in the Limes Care Home and for a little while recently to the Forester’s Lodge in Bridlington where she was well looked after at both.

Family Mourners: Lucie Woodmansey (sister), Richard & Barbara Gray (brother & sister in law), Susan & Steven Duffin (niece & Husband), David Woodmaney (nephew), Lilian Mason.

Others Present: Joan Lawty, Margaret Dodgson, Ken & Edith Harland, Kath Grace, Stan Evans, Roy Dowson, Josie Latus rep Ruth Jones & family in New Zealand, Margaret Dowson rep Julie & Neil, Wendy Wilkinson rep Jim, Faith Barron rep Janet Parker, Dorothy Anderson, Holly & Doreen rep The Limes, Mr & Mrs J Kennie, Pat & Harold Richardson.