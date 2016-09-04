Obituary: Mr John Maughan

A funeral service was held at the East Riding Crematorium on Friday, 26 August for Mr John Maughan who died peacefully on 20 August. He was aged 97 years.

The service was conducted by the Rev Jacki Tonkin and the organist was Mr Steven Westaway.

John was born in West Hartlepool on 23 April, 1919, the third youngest in a family of nine children born to John and Jane Maughan. John grew up with his two brothers and six sisters.

After leaving school he did not join his brothers in the pits but worked first in a bakery before becoming a ships riveter. An early source of sorrow for John was losing one of his brothers in a mining accident. John served in the Royal Artillery spending time in Yorkshire and then on the Orkney Islands where he noticed the NAAFI manageress, a young lass from Glasgow.

They married within 6 weeks of meeting, a swift decision, but clearly a wise one as 60 years of marriage followed.

They moved to work for the Ullyott family at Garton and he remained in their employ for 38 years until retirement as a shepherd. He loved fishing both fresh water and sea fishing were his passion.

He also loved growing dahlias for which he was to win many a prize, he also grew prize winning vegetables and was judged to have the best allotment and he kept his work on the allotment going strong until he was in his late 80s.

He was also a talented singer and thought nothing of travelling to York or Flamborough to sing and he was also a regular at the Pegasus Club. He was also self taught on the piano, mouth organ and later the organ. He was a man of many interests and talents.

He enjoyed his 90th birthday trip to Jersey. However the loss of his beloved Martha saw him venture out less and failing mobility and a number of falls took him into the care of Woodlands.

John always had a deep love for his family and his grandchildren and great grandchildren gave him great pleasure and he will be greatly missed by all his family.

Family mourners: Terry Maughan (son), Colin and Christine Maughan (son and daughter in law), Eileen and John Butler, Moira and David Hyde, Fiona and Malcolm Bell (daughters and sons in law), Wendy, Paul, Matthew and Natalie Nelson (granddaughter and husband and great grandchildren) unable to attend, Sharon, Andrew, Jessica and Callum Mcneil (granddaughter and husband and great grandchildren), Emma Snowden, Matthew Sawyer and Louis Francois (granddaughter, partner and great grandson), Jamie Hyde, Shirley Ellerby and Alfie Hyde (grandson, partner and great grandson), Lee and Chloe Hyde (grandson and wife), Rachelle Wilkinson, Matthew Clarke and Niamh Wilkinson (granddaughter, partner and great granddaughter), Sophie Bell and George Milner (granddaughter and partner), John Myers,

Sandra Waite rep Eleanor Garner, Francine Sowerbutts, Myrtle Wadsworth rep Kim and Dave Dervey, Tracey and Benny Bennison rep David and Sarah Wadsworth, Susan Longmate rep Roland and Pam Tanner, Betty Lyon rep the family, Pat Kirby, Joan Towse, Lorraine Barker (nieces), Edwin and Helen Robinson (nephew and wife), Christopher Barker (nephew).

Others present: Jo Stabler, Lynn Rounding, Rose and Les Kent, Heather Harrison, Jack Bollingham rep Woodlands, Tom Armstong rep Woodlands, Richard Ullyott rep Simon Ullyott, Mr J Knowles, Graham Long, Philip and Stephen Grice, Sue Acey rep Dave, Philip Hyde rep Pauline and family, Michael Martin, Michael Clark, Mr and Mrs K Coleman, Keith and Janet Abel rep Chrysanthemum Society, Driffield and Michael and Joan Abel, Mrs Rose Bell rep Mr Jim Bell, Robert and Avis Cooke, Bill Pickard, James Fletcher, Gaynor and Katie Fairlamb, Mr and Mrs Robert Fell, Ian Clark rep Christine Clark and Nigel and Pauline Sier.