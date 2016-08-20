Obituary: Mr John Taylor

A funeral service was held at the All Saints’ Parish Church, Driffield on Friday, 12 August, for Mr John Taylor followed by a private committal at the East Riding Crematorium.

The service was conducted by the Rev Jacki Tonkin and the organist was Mr Martin Salter.

Family mourners: Jackie Taylor (wife), Mr Robert Bowser, Mr Michael Seal rep the family, Mrs G Seal, Mr P Seal, Mr and Mrs J Robinson and family, Mrs R Wilson and family, Mrs C Payne, Mr P Ridley, Mr and Mrs W Bolton (unable to attend), Mrs J Harrison, Mr D Harrison, Mrs L Gledhill, Mr J Gledhill, Mr J Hudson, S Hamminga, Mrs D Peacock, Mr S Peacock, Mrs D Watt.

Others Present: Christine Shipley, Wendy Simpson, Jim Sterriker,Ann Sinton, Geoff Dean, Geoff Leason, Gerald Gowlett, Michael Abel, Alison Dagg, Rod Slater, Gordon and Doreen Evans, Nigel and Natalie Heap, Chris and Tony Rugg, Richard Wiley rep Angela Wiley, Jeff and Kath Taylor and Driffield and District Sea Angling Club, David Wiley Michael Phillips, Ute Fowler, Diane and John Croft, Robert and Linda Procter, Keith Hought rep Susan Hought, Brian and Ann Shipley, Peter Dunn.

David Shields, Phil Barron rep Simon and Karl, Jim Barron, Mr and Mrs B Wilson, Julie Duggleby, Eileen Butler rep John Butler, Lynn Rounding, William Wilkinson, Christine and Richard Pollard rep Jean and Malcolm Frame, Judy Woodhouse rep Alec Woodhouse and Trevor Gilson, Pat Singleton, Alan and Jane Twiddle,Maureen Thompson rep Gilbert, Brenda Walker Treasurer Spellowgate Allotments and Bill Walker Secretary Spellowgate Allotments, Colin Maughan, Denise Kent, Pat Jefferson, Michael Binks, Mick Batty, Norman Ellis, Mick Foster, Julie Gatenby, Allan Clark, Christine and Stephen Pattison, Philip and Mark Sharpe, Liz Wiles, Elaine Watson, Mr and Mrs C W Rees, Cerys Rees rep Haf Rees, Sally from Wolds Engineering, Paul Hornby, John Flintoft, Frank Meek, Paul and Jo Stabler rep Pam White, Mike and Christine Malpass, John and Jenny Semmens, June and John Fleming rep Mark and Sarah Fleming, Audrey and Ann Hudson, Tina Jackson, Jackie Gombault, Hazel Thurlow rep Nick and Kay, Betty Wood, Margaret Binnington, Terry and Phil Forster, Mr and Mrs R Sissons rep Martin, Ian and Annette Lamble, Malcolm Kennedy rep Paul Woodmansey, Edwin and Helen Robinson, Ian Robinson rep M P Electrics, Nick and Debbie Jones rep Bridge Street Vets, Alex Robinson, Graham Long rep Carol, Louise Atkin rep Chris, Stuart Bradshaw rep E B Bradshaw and Sons, Andrew Butterwick rep E B Bradshaw and Sons, David Lawson, John Forester, Chris Ellis, Mr and Mrs Cliff Hollingsworth, Trevor Brough, Susan Lunn, Mandy Kendle, Darren Hollingsworth, Carl Robinson, Keith Adams, Pete Schofield, Shaun Hobson rep Claire, Stan Bird.

