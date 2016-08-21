Obituary: Mr John William Harrison

A funeral service was held at the East Riding Crematorium on Wednesday, 10 August, for Mr John William Harrison of Southlands Residential Home (formerly of Bainton) who died peacefully on 25 July. He was aged 90 years.

The service was conducted by Tony Nolan.

John was born in Sancton on 22 August, 1925 to parents Emily and William. He had six brothers and one sister. Life in those time were tough and the children had to eat their meals all standing up.

He attended Sancton school leaving at the age of 14. He started work at a farm in Sancton where he was in charge of six horses that were used to plough the fields. He was known as ‘The Third Lad’ which meant he was behind the foreman and the first and the second lad in the pecking order, this meant that John had to wait for the others to go first so he ended up with used wet towels after having a wash or at meal times the only food left for John after the others had eaten, was perhaps bread and dripping.

It was a hard working life and John captured many of his memories of his early life in an article entitled ‘Memories of a Third Lad’ which was published in the book ‘East Yorkshire – Within Living Memory’.

John moved on to Riplingham Farm at Sancton, which was know locally as ‘Rat Abbey’. This was because rats used to run around on the shelves whilst they ate their meagre breakfast.

His next move was to Cold Harbour Farm at Bishop Burton and it was whilst working there he met his wife to be Doris who was a land girl, at a dance, they married on 18 June, 1949 at the Parish Church of Southcoates in Hull. After their marriage they moved to live and work at Winestead. They went on to have three children: June, Sue and Malcolm. In 1953 the family moved back to Cold Harbour Farm where John was foreman and Doris catered for the farm lads that worked there.

John used to take the children to Bridlington on holiday once a year whilst Doris stayed home looking after the farm workers.

John’s last farming job was with Donald Speck at Middleton where he took a job as a pigman and produced top grade pigs. John was also very good at hedge laying and he won the East Riding Federation of Young Farmers Award for hedge laying in 1960 and he was very proud of this. He retired from farm work in 1986 and he had only ever had one week off in his working life with flu. Doris and John moved to Bainton to live in a bungalow, he continued working and got a job as a gardener in Lund, He loved that job and was held in very high regard by the Booth family. He later worked with his son Malcolm cleaning windows.

John and Doris loved to go for drives out at the weekend especially to the Moors or the sea fronts.

They were very happy living in Bainton and made many good friends there.

They loved spending time with their grandchildren – Nicky, Joe, Danny, Samantha, David, Joshua and Bethany, they also have twelve great grandchildren – Nicolette, Miles, Isabella, Ella, Huxley, Rheya, Matthew, Joseph, Jake, Charlie, Kitty and Willow, he adored them all.

He gave up work when his beloved Doris became ill and he looked after her until she went into a care home. She sadly died in 1996 after being with John for nearly 50 happy years.

John decided to take up playing golf and bowls. He loved golf and played for the EGGS and played bowls at Bainton. He was very good at both and won various trophies.

After several falls he went into Southlands where he was very happy and well looked after.

He will be greatly missed by his family.

Family mourners: June and Mike Woodmansey (daughter and son in law); Sue and John Haldenby (daughter and son in law); Malcolm and Pat Harrison (Son and daughter in law); Samantha and Steve Hamby( granddaughter and husband); Dave and Annabelle Haldenby (grandson and wife ); Josh and Beverley (grandson and partner); Beth (granddaughter). Great grandchildren and friends: Matthew and Jess; Joe and Emily; Charlie; Kitty and Willow; Mr and Mrs D Harrison(brother and wife) representing Mrs N Harrison.

Others present: Mr and Mrs H Bird, Mrs Betty Jakins, Mr Edward Marriner, Bernard Baker rep Christine, Sandra King rep Southlands, Julie Kirk rep Southlands, Samantha Biddle rep Southlands, Philip Ellis, Valerie Hall rep the family, Irene Fenton rep May Kirk, Mr and Mrs L and E Meek rep Sylvia Walters, Alec Sellar, Joan Heppinstall, Sue Lowes rep Alan Lowes and Bainton Bowls Club, Mona and Peter Strangeway rep Geoff and Beryl Ringrose, Steve Woodall rep Margaret, Duncan and Shirley Mckee.

Ken Malster, Samantha Malster-Smith, Michael Malster-Smith, Michael and Diane Whitehead, John Anderson, David Barker, David Walters , Rose and Keith Bradley, Robin Shucksmith, Denise Acey, Mr and Mrs Roland Harrison, Adrian Harrison rep Jane, Billy and Susan Briggs, Ruth Booth, Paul and Pat Julian, Eileen Mirfin, Steve Mirfin, Stephen Mirfin, Kieran Rowley , Peter Dunning, Alan Williamson, Kevin Jakes. Ann and Roland Boynton, Val Leng.

