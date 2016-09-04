Obituary: Mrs Audrey Pickering

A funeral service was held at the East Riding Crematorium on Thursday, 25 August for Mrs Audrey Pickering who died peacefully on Saturday, 13 August. She was aged 77 years.

The service was conducted by David Keating and the organist was Steven Westaway.

Audrey was born on 1 November, 1938 at Beverley to Cyril and Nellie Hoggard. She was sister to Alan.

She spent some of her early years in the Holderness area and had especially fond memories of living at Sunk Island. In her later years she enjoyed books by Valerie Wood who wrote about that region.

She attended Lockington and Longcroft schools and settled with her mum and dad at Fern Cottage in Scorborough.

After leaving school in 1954 she worked at the Blind Institute in Hull as a trainee finisher in the knitwear department. She earned 37/6p per week and cycled every day from Scorborough to Hull and back.

She met Ken, her husband to be, at a dance in Beverley and they married in October, 1957 at Scorborough Church. After their marriage they lived in Lockington.

They went on to have four children, Philip, John, Jayne and Julie. Lockington was a very close knit community, everyone knew everyone else and long friendships were nurtured. Audrey went to work at Dewhirsts in Driffield where further friendships were made.

She enjoyed playing cards, solo and whist and also going to bingo. Audrey was a skilled knitter and over the years created many matching jumpers and cardigans as well as shawls for all her grandchildren.

Her grandchildren Cheryl, Amy, Matthew, Daniel, Emma, Adam, Marcus, Emily and Alice and her great grandchildren Amelie, Darcie, Harrison, Isabella, Gracie, Oliver and Harriet were a major part of her life and she loved them all. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

