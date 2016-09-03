Obituary: Mrs Mabel Edmond

A funeral service was held at St Mary’s Church, Little Driffield on Monday, 22 August, for Mrs Mabel Edmond of Driffield who died peacefully after a short illness on 10 August. She was aged 92 years.

The service was conducted by Ramona Sheldon Holt and the organist was Mrs C Wynn.

Mabel was a very well known lady in Driffield, known by many for her love of walking around the town.She was born in Middleton on the Wolds and then moving to live and work in Beverley, with her late husband George where they lived for many years. George being the station master and Mabel running the station buffet where her home baking became renowned.

Returning to live in Driffield they enjoyed happy years together before George sadly passed away, however undeterred Mabel continued her love of walking even when her eyesight became very poor and she was registered partially sighted she could still be seen walking visiting family and friends. Mabel was a very family person and loved being part of family celebrations.

Mabel was a very well loved and respected lady who liked nothing better than to socialise with people she met on her many walks. Mabel had great faith, courage and strong determination, and regularly attended St Mary’s Church, Little Driffield.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Family mourners: Tracey Hardcastle, Vanessa Carter, Ashley Stonehouse rep Charlotte, Joseph Carter rep Rosie, Shirley and Cliff Lill, Ron and Margaret Lill, Sharon and Andrew Scott, Gemma and Victoria Scott, Elaine and Steve Tooley, Nicola Louch rep Mark Tooley and John Louch and family, Barry Hotham, Jennifer Sissons, Kay Sissons,Gillian Clark, Ivy Lill, Hannah Eaves rep Dave and family, Darren Bailes.

Others present: Ted and Anne Hutchinson, Mr and Mrs R Gooch, Mr and Mrs M Wynn, Mr and Mrs Ian Blackburn rep Deborah Alexander, Peter Stonehouse, Mandy Clark, Doreen Holme, Sylvia Hornby, Kevin Hardcastle, Hazel Hutchings (cousin), Marian and George Harris, Hazel Dear, Wynn Marshall (cousin), Mary Kirby, Sue Hepworth, Rev Malcolm and Mrs Exley, Shonaugh and Paul Adams, Ann Bennett rep Brian, Mr and Mrs R Deadman, Mr and Mrs J E Astell rep Emma, Carolyn Constable rep Richard, Anne Ibbitson, Mr and Mrs H Arnold, Susan Malster, Sandra and Richard Ambler, Karen Lakin, William Grice, Anne Farnsworth rep Rob, Joyce Wilson, Michelle Walker, Dorothy Pinkney, Peggy Byas, Pauline Hullah rep Alex Hullah, Mrs Gwen Brown, Marjorie Clubley rep Malcolm, Mr and Mrs Henry Watson, Margaret Cowell, Dorothy Jones, David and Margaret Trow, Megan Warnes, Jeremy Warnes, Pat Stephenson rep Betty Bell, Mrs K Jones, Mr Keith Pawson, Ken Pawson, Sally Fenton rep Harry and Timmy, Mr and Mrs C Burnett.