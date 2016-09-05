Have we met before? Yorkshire v Durham - A recent history at Headingley ...

Of the 35 County Championship matches between the sides, Yorkshire have won 15, Durham have won eight, and 12 games have been drawn.

Yorkshire take on Durham at Headingley on Tuesday as the race for the County Championship Division One title hots up.

The home side go into the match just four points behind leaders Middlesex as they chase a third consecutive County Championship title. Jason Gillespie’s men were frustrated in their previous outing as they drew away at Hampshire in a rain affected match. Here we look at three previous meetings at Headingley, with both teams having a balanced record, winning one each and drawing the other.

STAT ATTACK

* White Rose batsman, Alex Lees goes into the game needing 84 more runs to reach 1000 runs for the season while bowler Jack Brooks needs 5 more wickets to to take his total to 50 wickets.

* Yorkshire must be wary of the threat posed by Durham batsmen Keyton Jennings who currently sits top of the batting totals with 1262 runs.

* Former South African batsman Dale Benkenstein is the only Durham batsman to score a century at Headingley in the last five years.