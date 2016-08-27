Staithes claim title as rain wrecks Beckett League programme

Staithes retained the Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League Premier Division title after their game at rivals Staxton was rained off.

The visitors were 17-0 when the heavens opened at Staxton, and the five points apiece meant that Staithes secured the title with a week to spare.

Relegated Mulgrave were 88-5 at home to Heslerton when the elements terminated play, Chris Raine aptly shining for the hosts with an unbeaten 34.

Ebberston were frustrated by the weather as they had reduced Cayton to 14-3 when rain stopped play Frankie Beal bagging 2-4, Ebberston will now need to win at home to Filey in their final game of the season, and hope that third-from-bottom Flixton 2nds slip up at home to Scalby.

Scalby were 67-0 before rain stopped play at Carr Lane against Filey, openers Ryan Labuschagne hitting 40 not out and Joe Hills 26 not out.

Hosts Nawton Grange reached 93-5 before the showers halted the action at home to Forge Valley, Charlie Allott hitting 27 and Charles Tindall grabbing three wickets.

Cloughton confirmed their return to the Premier Division after their game at home to Staxton 2nds also ended in a rain-affected draw, the visitors making 55-4 before rain brought play to a close

Pete Milner capped a cracking season for the hosts, taking 3-23.

The only game completed in this division saw Brompton ease to a seven-wicket home win against Cayton 2nds, who were relegated by this result.

Jes Riley hit 28 and Simon Stubbs 21 as the visitors were limited to 128-8, Kit McCrystal and James Allison taking 3-40 and 3-38 respectively.

Fine knocks from Mark Bruce (57no) and Tom Pateman (47no) wrapped up the win and condemned Cayton to the drop.

Wold Newton escaped the drop after their game at Wykeham was rained off with the visitors in control of proceedings.

A superb 59 from Charles Gray helped Wold Newton post 167-7.

Gray then turned in a fine spell of 4-22 to leave the hosts struggling on 89-5 when rain stopped play, the visitors having earned enough points to stay in the first division.

Champions Settrington were handed the 20 points as visitors Grindale conceded, Sherburn also being handed the points by their scheduled visitors Thornton Dale.

Bridlington 2nds wrapped up the Division Two title despite being robbed of a derby victory at home to Sewerby 2nds by the wet weather.

The visitors posted 144-9 from their 42 overs, P Davies top-scoring with 59 and P Hanson adding 38.

Brid looked nailed on to secure victory in reply after Andy Clay had smacked 61 and Elliott Traves 46 not out as the hosts raced to 119-1 from just 22 overs before rain halted the game.

Great Habton secured promotion as runners-up as they had Forge Valley at 32-2 when rain stopped play, rivals Fylingdales only making 106-6 at Ravenscar before the elements took over.

Mark Estill hit 23 for Dales and Guy Shrimpton was unbeaten on 23, while John Nelson bagged 2-26 before the close of play..

Scarborough 3rds' relegation was confirmed as they only made 40-1 from the nine overs possible in their home game with rivals Scalby 2nds.

Wykeham 2nds won the race to claim the second promotion slot in Division Three with points earned before their match at rivals Flamborough was also scuppered by the inclement weather.

The away side dismissed Flamborough for 106, Andy Dixon and Harry Burton hitting 31 apiece, Steve Day taking a superb 5-14.

Burton's 3-24 had the villagers struggling at 55-4 when rain stopped play, Ian Johnson top-scoring with 26.

Seamer 2nds' hopes of stepping up were dashed when their home game against Flixton 3rds was washed out after only 7.3 overs with the visitors on 20-1.

Ryedale looked set to close in on victory on 88-4 chasing 130 to win at Muston when the weather halted their progress.

Veteran Dave Meer smashed a superb 50 and youngster Max Truelove 29 as the hosts posted 129-9, the Pickering side halted with the game well-poised after 20 overs of their run-chase.

Division Four champions Snainton capped a dominant season with a four-wicket home win against Sherburn 2nds despite an excellent 88 not out from Dan Simpson.

The latter took the away side to 166-9, but Michael Kipling smashed a powerful 68 and Liam Cooper as Snainton wrapped up the win.

Cayton 3rds finished their season with a tense 11-run win at Filey 2nds

The visitors were dismissed for 117, Nick Hodgson hitting 38 for the villagers.

Mike Johnson's 64 not out gave Filey a great chance but top bowling from J Smith (4-20) saw them finish short on 106 all out.

Lockton finished bottom of the table after conceding to Wold Newton 2nds.