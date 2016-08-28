YPL NORTH: Scarborough and Driffield games rained off

Scarborough and Driffield's games against Dunnington and Hull respectively were rained off in the YPL North.

Driffield were put in by the hosts and looked set for a heavy defeat after slipping to 8-4 inside three overs as Steven Sergeant (4-27) tore through the top order.

Sam Drury (34) and skipper Danny Broumpton (58no) got them back on track but again they struggled to 94-7 until an excellent unbeaten eight-wicket stand of 112 between keeper Mark Goddard (57no) and Broumpton took them to 206-7 from 38 overs.

Goddard smashed five sixes and four fours in his superb innings.

The Hull reply was limited to just 13.2 overs by which point they had reached 72-2, Tim Appleyard the top scorer with 23.

Scarborough had to fight hard after Jack Murphy (57) and Steve Liburd (29) had got visitors Dunnington off to a bright start at 84-1.

Skipper Ben Elvidge (3-38) and Tom Precious (2-41) struck back for the hosts and when the rain arrived the match was evenly poised the visitors having reached 163-6.