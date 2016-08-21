YPL NORTH: Scarborough defeat adds to relegation worries

Scarborough remain just outside the relegation places in Yorkshire Premier League North after a seven-wicket Duckworth-Lewis loss at a damp Woodhouse Grange.

The Sandhill Lane side secured Premier League cricket for next season with victory in a match heavily affected by rain, while the result leaves Scarborough just outside the relegation places with three matches left to play.

Steve Burdett (5-63) picked up five wickets and Josh Jackson (3-54) three as the visitors were bowled out for 186 despite the efforts of Theo Smith (44) and Darren Mills (48).

The weather intervened to leave the hosts chasing 110 from 20 overs and an unbeaten half-century from Chistopher Bilton (59no) saw them home comfortably with two and a half overs to spare.

Driffield Town made it five wins from six as they beat Castleford by 18 runs at Kings Mill Road but the four points collected by the visitors keeps alive their hopes of retaining Premier League status for at least another week.

Casey Rudd (63) and Ali Asad (50) shared a stand of 98 as the hosts reached 219-7, Eddie Morrison picking up 3-63.

Luke Edwards top scored with 42 as the visitors closed on 201-9 with Nick Hardgrave taking 4-57 before Morrison and Aaron Grant saw out the final five overs to secure what could still prove to be valuable points.