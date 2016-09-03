The heavy rain throughout Saturday meant that the penultimate round of YPL North games were all washed out.

Harrogate were crowned champions of the inaugural Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North after the washout left them with an unassailable lead over nearest challengers York and Yorkshire Academy.

The St George’s Road club can now look forward to a play-off against Yorkshire South Premier League champions Wakefield Thornes, at North Marine Road in two weeks time, with the victors jetting off to Abu Dhabi to contest the Yorkshire Premier Leagues’ Championship Final in October.

The battle for the minor placing will go down to the last week when whichever of York or Yorkshire Academy do best against Driffield Town or Hull respectively will take the runners-up spot with both currently level on points.

The rain also ended Castleford’s outside chance of avoiding relegation, and secured Scarborough's safety, and they will now join Dunnington, whose fate was already sealed, in the Hunters York & District Senior League next season.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story YPL NORTH: Washout helps Scarborough beat drop Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...