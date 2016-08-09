Many would presume panto season is only around the months of December and January but parents looking to entertain their children during the summer holidays should get down to Spotlight in Bridlington.

It is hosting a first-class production was delivered by the four main performers, Widow Twanky, Aladdin, the evil Abanazar and Wishy Washy, and kept the girls, aged five, eight and 12, amused throughout.

The star of the show was Wishy Washy, played by the Dale Ibbetson, whose high-energy performance made the audience chuckle, leaving the boos and hisses to be directed at Glynn Mills’ dastardly Abanazar for his evil scheming and wicked plots.

The excellent, traditional ghost routine was one of the high points, with plenty of audience participation in, and at many points throughout the performance, Ibbetson getting the audience, young and old, involved in the musical numbers.

Styletrax Productions panto is on Wednesday, August 17, 24 and 31, all starting at 7pm, with tickets costing £10 for adults and £7 for concessions. Spa box office : 01262 678258.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story REVIEW: Aladdin at Spotlight Theatre, Bridlington Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...