PREVIEW: The Sherlocks to play sold out Yorkshire homecoming

Yorkshire indie stars The Sherlocks have promised fans an explosive set when they play Leeds tonight on their biggest and most successful tour so far.

Lead singer and rhythm guitarist Kiaran Crook, his brother and drummer Brandon, lead guitarist Josh Davidson and his brother and bassist Andy will play a sold out The Wardrobe on St Peters Square only days after the release of their striking new single Will You Be There?

The Sheffield based band revealed the news of their latest tune to fans on social media before it was premiered on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6 Music drive time show. The song has been a big favourite on the lads’ set lists as they’ve played some of the most renowned venues around the country.

After a great start in the south the hardworking band of brothers were buoyed up for dates in strongholds like Nottingham, Glasgow and the legendary Ritz in Manchester where an astonishing full house of up to 2,000 fans watched them perform favourites like Escapade, Heart of Gold, Turn the Clock and Live for the Moment at their biggest ever tour show.

“Last night we shook up the whole of Manchester” frontman Kiaran said on Twitter the next day.

They even had a capacity crowd of 800 bouncing fans at the world famous Scala in London which is another incredible achievement for the Bolton upon Dearne band who have only appeared in the capital a handful of times.

Ahead of playing again in Leeds, where they were such a revelation on the Festival Republic Stage at last month’s festival, they can now lay claim to be the most exciting new band in Britain.

“Get ready for an explosive set” warned Kiaran. “We're so looking forward to being in Leeds again; it was the first show to sell out so we know we have to pull out all the stops and we will.

“All our gigs so far have taken things to another level; we didn't think we'd be playing to numbers like that after the release of only five singles. For us, there’s no north south divide anymore. Southerners are getting into our music just as much as our fantastic fans back home. We know we can play anywhere now, but there’s still no place like Yorkshire.”

“The venues on this tour have blown us away; they’ve all exceeded our expectations, even places we’ve never been before like Portsmouth on a Monday night” said Josh.

The Sherlocks

“Everywhere has been rammed; we’re loving every minute” added Andy.

“The Libertines were at Brixton Academy the same night as us in London and a venue like that is our next ambition in the south, perhaps when our album drops” said Brandon, characteristically already thinking ahead.

“It still seems crazy to us that people take precious time out to come and see us. So much effort is made to travel, stay over and sometimes bunk off work to come to a gig. I guess we’d be doing the same if we weren't in a band, but we know what's involved and we’ll always be grateful to the Sherlocks Army” said Kiaran.

Celebrated music producer Dave Eringa from Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, where so many greats have recorded, was just one of many music industry movers and shakers watching in London. He told us afterwards how much he’s enjoyed working with The Sherlocks this year and what a great show it had been at Scala with Brandon’s drumming and the others’ guitar work being just some of his many highlights.

The band’s new light show by Craig Greenhalgh is another huge step up and makes songs like Motions, Was It Really Worth It?, Last Night and Chasing Shadows even more stunning.

It’s all a long way from the Sandhill Tavern in Great Houghton where Kiaran, Brandon, Josh and Andy played their first gig for £60 and all the drinks they wanted, but no one has worked harder to build a following at home and across the country. Now The Sherlocks are on their best ever tour and have just released what could be their biggest single yet. Now is just the start for this band.

The Sherlocks play a sold out Wardrobe, Leeds with support from Blaneavon on Tuesday, September 20. Last chance to see them on this tour is final night at Ku Bar, Stockton-On-Tees, on Thursday, September 22.

New single Will You Be There? is out now on iTunes and Spotify. More at thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.