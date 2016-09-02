Tickets available for Michelin Star chefs spectacular

Three Michelin star chefs plus chefs from Michelin-star restaurants and one of the world’s most respected Master Sommeliers are to create a spectacular occasion at the Scarborough Spa.

Andrew Pern, James MacKenzie , Paul Welburn, Martel Smith and Anthony Gascoigne will present a feast to delight and internationally-renowned Master Sommelier Ronan Sayburn will provide expert advice on the accompanying wines for each course.

All former students of Scarborough Technical College, these ‘Old Boys’ will prepare and cook an exciting menu with support from local students and staff from Yorkshire Coast College (formally Scarborough Technical College) .

The service will be presented by Yorkshire Coast College students in partnership with students from Scarborough University Technical College and staff from the Scarborough Spa.

This is a truly unique occasion and sure to be a sell-out night.

Thursday 13 October

7pm - 11pm

Tickets: £130 per person

To book, ring Hannah at Scarborough Spa on 01723 357880 or email hannah.allen@siv.org.uk