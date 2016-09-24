Rotherham town centre was transformed into a Rio carnival with a spectacular People's Parade to help unite the town.

Led by the award-winning Batala Samba band - with drummers from all over the country - the procession included revellers in elaborate oversized Brazilian party costumes, with sequins, feathers, bows and even wings.

Elaborate floats took part and organisations, including school children, also paraded banners to help celebrate the town.

Rotherham Culture Company, working in partnership with Open Minds Theatre Company, had been planning the carnival for the past five years with links with carnival artists and organisations all over the world.

The theme was about bringing people together to explore their individual culture as well as a common identity.

They worked with national organisations Mandinga, Rampage, UKCCA, Handmade Parade and artist Carl Gabriel; bringing the highest calibre of carnival arts from around the country to our parade.

Rio comes to Rotherham with People's Parade

The carnival snaked through the town and came to an end at Clifton Park, where there were live music and dance performances.

Vicky Hilton, behind the idea, hopes the carnival will have helped to unite and celebrate Rotherham - a boost following child sexual exploitation scandal which put the town on the map for all the wrong reasons.

"This was to help rebuild communities and relationships," she said.

Marathon man Ray Matthews and the Batala Samba band lead the Peoples Parade

Brazilian style costumers bring colour to the streets of Rotherham

Winged costume on show

Batala Samba band drums up some noise