Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 9 September

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Nine to Five, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Sir Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

TRITON GALLERY, SLEDMERE: Diann Atkin and Helen Birmingham joint exhibition, Untangled Threads,open daily 10.30am to 3.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, MOORS CENTRE, DANBY: . Exhibition Natural Selection. Angela Chalmers, David Chalmers, Janine Baldwin and Lindsey Tyson interpret the beauty of the North Yorkshire landscape in their own individual style.Also showing Presence and Absence. The dramatic interplay between moor and coast has been a lifelong presence in Sandra Storey’s artwork. Inspired by the exhibits in Whitby Museum. Both exhibitions run until 27 September. Open 10am to 5pm daily. Free admission. Meet the artists on Saturday 10 September from 12pm-3pm.

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Sue Slack exhibition of Colour Landscapes - interpretations of the North Yorkshire landscape, runs until 8 October. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes).

Saturday 10 September

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Nine to Five, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Henceforward by Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

EVENTS

GEORGIAN ROOMS, BRIDLINGTON: Heritage Open Day - Meet the Authors - Linda Ellis, Frank Bull, Chris Bonnett, and Peter Thompson, also a slideshow of old photographs, 10am-4pm.

HULL CITY HALL: New Generation Wrestling, 7pm.

EXHIBITIONS

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT SCARBOROUGH: Summer Open Show - Moors and Coast, runs to 30 September. Open 9am-5pm weekdays, 10am-4pm Saturdays.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Scarborough’s story, 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is Seat by Pippa Hale. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

Sunday 11 September

THEATRE

EAST RIDING THEATRE, BEVERLEY: Jacqui Dankworth - Shakespeare and all that jazz.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Simon and Garfunkel Story, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

GEORGIAN ROOMS, BRIDLINGTON: Heritage Open Day - Meet the Authors - Linda Ellis, Frank Bull, Chris Bonnett, and Peter Thompson, also a slideshow of old photographs, 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH FAIR COLLECTION, LEBBERSTON: Silent movie spectacular - Harold Lloyd’s Safety Last, 2.30pm, accompanied by Howard Beaumont playing the “Mighty” Wurlitzer.

EXHIBITIONS

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard's Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Sue Slack exhibition of Colour Landscapes - interpretations of the North Yorkshire landscape, runs until 8 October. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes).

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Scarborough’s story, 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

